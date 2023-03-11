Benefits of pasta explained in his video blog on the Yandex. Zen” doctor of medical sciences, nutritionist and psychotherapist Mikhail Ginzburg.

“Pasta is generally a healthy food. These are complex carbohydrates, this is starch, which takes a long time to break down. The level of glucose when eating pasta rises slowly and not high, the exchange works like a clock. Such a complex carbohydrate food protects us from all age-related diseases, gives us extra years of life, ”the expert said.

Ginzburg clarified that not all pasta is equally healthy. Of great importance is the percentage of presence in different types of pasta protein gluten (gluten). Durum wheat pasta has a lot of gluten (more than 11 percent), while soft pasta has little (less than 11 percent, sometimes much less).

“Durum wheat differs in quality. The more gluten it contains, the higher the quality. The highest quality wheat is the one in which all the protein is gluten (gluten),” the nutritionist explained.

According to him, the presence of gluten helps the pasta not be overcooked and makes it more palatable. Therefore, it is necessary to study the data on the packaging before buying pasta in the store.

Whole grain durum pasta has both the wheat germ and all the dietary fiber found in grains, so it’s especially healthy.

“Dietary fiber is the factor that makes food healthy. They greatly delay the absorption of all nutrients, prolong the state of satiety, lower cholesterol levels, stimulate the immune system, nourish the intestinal microflora, ”the doctor explained.

Ginsburg added that not all pasta is made from wheat; it can also be made from buckwheat, rye or rice flour. “Pasta made from buckwheat and rice flour is gluten-free. They are suitable for those who need to eat less gluten, ”he said.

