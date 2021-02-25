Nutritionist Rachel Paul gave seven simple tips for people looking to lose weight. Her words are quoted by NDTV.

The doctor noted that losing weight should not be a difficult and painful process. According to her, the main thing is to build a food system, and not starve yourself.

First of all, Paul recommends planning your diet in advance: ideally, thinking through a meal plan for the week ahead. For beginners, the nutritionist advises to draw up a menu for the next day: buy food and either prepare meals in advance, or make preparations for quick preparation.

Related materials Food in law Millions of people around the world die from these products. Russia decided to fight them

For breakfast and for snacks, your doctor says it’s best to choose foods that are high in protein and fat, such as eggs, salmon, and avocados. For lunch and dinner, half of your plate should be filled with vegetables, which are rich in fiber, vitamins and beneficial nutrients.

When it comes to carbohydrate-rich foods, Paul advises choosing those that are most enjoyable. Sources of healthy carbohydrates she names lentils, legumes, fruits, vegetables, brown rice, quinoa, wheat and oats. The nutritionist emphasized that the portions of these foods should be small, but they should not be completely eliminated from the diet.

At the beginning of the diet, the doctor recommends creating a small calorie deficit in order to get used to dietary restrictions and not to break down in the first week. It is also very important to study yourself and understand what time you want to eat the most. At this point, you should have a hearty snack with nuts, seeds, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.

The psychological component plays an important role in losing weight: if a person usually consoles himself with food, he needs to gradually get rid of this habit. Paul advises to find an alternative: instead of eating a chocolate bar, you can go for a walk, swim, chat with a friend or do any pleasant activity.

The nutritionist noted that in addition to following these tips, it is worthwhile to warm up periodically throughout the day and exercise regularly. Getting adequate sleep, reducing stress, and avoiding alcohol and cigarettes are also important components of an effective weight loss plan.

Earlier, nutritionist and therapist Olga Burlakova revealed a simple way to lose weight in two weeks without severe restrictions on food. She advises drinking enough water, eating fruits and vegetables, cutting out yeast bread and dairy products, and reducing your intake of animal protein, especially meat.