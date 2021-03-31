Indian nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gave advice to those who want to start eating right, but do not know how to approach a healthy lifestyle. Her words lead the portal The Health Site…

According to the doctor, the most important thing is not to starve yourself and not blame yourself for breakdowns, after which you need to eat healthy. “Life is needed in order to live in pleasure. If you fall, you get up. So with nutrition, you just need to start eating healthy food again. The main thing is not to eat harmful for the second time in a row, ”explained the nutritionist.

Agarwal also advised to completely abandon alcohol or at least start drinking it less, and for this you can try drinking from long and narrow glasses instead of short and wide ones. Despite the fact that the volume of liquids in them is the same, the human brain tends to overestimate the size of vertical objects, so you will drink less from a tall glass, the doctor said.

Refusal from semi-finished products, despite the convenience of their preparation, will also benefit. The doctor recommended leaving them in your diet for only 10–20%.

In addition, Aarwal advised to put healthy foods in a prominent place and unhealthy food away. Thus, according to her, it will be much easier to restructure the diet.

Earlier, on March 21, a nutritionist revealed the secret of a healthy breakfast.

According to Andrey Bobrovsky, candidate of medical sciences and associate professor of the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University, half of the plate should be occupied by vegetables and fruits, a quarter – grain, a quarter – meat or protein products, the expert said.