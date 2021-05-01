The nutritionist advised to eat a slightly dried cake weighing no more than 150 grams, while not overeating, especially to those who observed the fast, RIA Novosti reports on Saturday, May 1, citing the chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova.

Easter cake belongs to sweet baked goods, Starodubova noted. It is made from premium flour, yeast, eggs, butter and sugar. Raisins, candied fruits and sugar mastic are also added there, but you can experiment with both the composition of the ingredients and their quantity.

“It doesn’t really matter whether you bake the cake yourself or buy it ready-made, first of all the size of the portion is important. If you eat a small portion, no more than 100-150 grams, then there will be no harm to a healthy person. At the same time, it is better if the cake is not freshly baked, but slightly dried, baked the day before, ”the nutritionist emphasized.

Starodubova added that one should observe the measure and not overeat, especially for those who were fasting.

“Otherwise, functional disturbances from the digestive system are possible, for example, heaviness in the stomach, bloating, flatulence, and so on,” she said.

