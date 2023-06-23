Fruit instead of lunch to lose weight and get to the beach in better shape? Nothing more wrong. Fruit is “certainly healthy but not dietetic”, explains the nutritionist Rosaria Maugeri of the nutritional consultancy service of the Sacra Famiglia Fatebenefratelli hospital in Erba (Como), who warns against do-it-yourself diets and the false myths about nutrition that they risk to have the opposite effect on the balance.

“Don’t eat a large fruit-based lunch – underlines the specialist – it’s a huge mistake I often see people make in the summer. Many people think that eating lots of fruit is ‘light’ and ‘dietary’. Nothing could be more wrong. Fruit brings lots of sugars, in this specific case fructose. The meal will be unbalanced in favor of simple carbohydrates to the detriment of proteins and fats. A light lunch is fine, but it must be well balanced in terms of macronutrients”.

For a balanced diet, first of all, you need to start the day “with a hearty and nutritious breakfast, not rich in simple sugars. Then you need to go directly to a light but complete lunch and for dinner, prefer fish-based dishes as much as possible, without forgetting the vegetable-based side dish”. Finally “be careful not to exaggerate with the glasses of alcohol: alcohol brings so many ’empty’ calories that they will not fill you up and will not provide energy. Instead, you need to drink plenty of water and take long walks in the coolest hours of the day”, concludes Maugeri.