The level of stress can affect weight gain, said nutritionist Anna Belousova, Zvezda TV reports. According to her, some seize stress, others lose their appetite when they are very worried.

“Any living creature has a reaction to stress – almost completely switching to the work of the cardiovascular system, muscles, and absolutely no need for the work of the digestive system,” said the nutritionist.

The main reason for weight gain under stress is the wrong reaction of the body to it, people perceive it as normal. “Our taste buds do not perceive taste. Some people stimulate them with sweet, salty or hyperacute, ”added the nutritionist.

