Dastroenterologist, nutritionist Irina Berezhnaya told why a person sometimes has an irresistible desire to eat something sweet or salty. Her words are quoted by radio Sputnik.

According to the specialist, the craving for sweets occurs more often than for salty foods, this is due to the fact that the body spends a lot of energy and seeks to quickly replenish the supply of carbohydrates. If, with an established diet, sometimes you want to break your eating habits, there is nothing to worry about, the expert added.

“You may want something sweet after physical exertion, after mental exertion, because glucose consumption is very high. Plus, you often want chocolate, because it contains serotonin, which is a mood hormone. There is nothing special here, and there is no point in looking for a disease here, if it is from case to case, one-time, ”Berezhnaya explained.

If a person has a desire to eat salty, you should pay attention to how often this happens. It is possible that the diet lacks chlorine, especially if people limit their salt intake, the nutritionist added. If such a need arises constantly, the food becomes more salty, but still seems unsalted, then this may be a sign of a serious illness, for example, of the adrenal glands.

