Kvass, which is considered to be a completely harmless drink, can be dangerous for some people. This was told by the doctor of medical sciences, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg in an interview for the radio Sputnik on Monday, August 14th.

According to the expert, kvass is really useful because it contains bifidus and lactobacilli, which are necessary for the proper functioning of the intestines. However, some people should refrain from using this product.

“Kvass contains organic acids that can irritate the gastric mucosa and increase the manifestations of gastritis or peptic ulcer,” said the nutritionist.

In addition, according to Ginzburg, now kvass is prepared in a completely different way than before. In earlier centuries, this drink was alcoholic, but at the same time it was prepared without such a huge sugar content as it is now.

“Excessively sweet kvass is not good for anyone, especially those who already have obesity or diabetes,” the doctor said.

According to him, it is better for lovers of kvass not to abuse this drink and drink no more than one cup a day, and it is advisable to do this after meals so as not to harm the gastric mucosa.

“If we are talking about okroshka with kvass, then no more than one serving per day,” Ginzburg advised.

