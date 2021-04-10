Nutritionist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Mikhail Ginzburg dispelled myths about weight loss products. According to him, certain foods cannot make the body slim, and the body healthy and energetic. The expert said this in an interview with Channel Five.

The doctor pointed out that the main rule of the diet is moderation in the diet and exercise. “It is necessary to remove from food products that, by their presence, increase the total calorie content of the diet. These are sugars, fats, trans fats, ”explained Ginzburg.

He also added that physical activity is especially important for women over 40. The specialist noted that at this age, energy metabolism loses its plasticity. That is, when a person limits himself to food, he does not become more slender.

In addition, Ginsburg explained why grapefruit cannot be called a weight loss product. According to the expert, it contains a lot of pectins and ascorbic acid, while the fruit irritates the digestive system, which further provokes appetite. “Grapefruit is more useful for weight loss, but it should be consumed after meals,” the nutritionist summed up.

Earlier, Ginzburg dispelled the myth about the existence of such a concept as “wide bone”. According to the doctor, bone mass is adequate for muscle development and total body weight, and the wide bone myth appears as an excuse.