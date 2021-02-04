Meal time does not affect the maintenance or loss of weight, it is necessary to monitor the daily calorie intake, said physician and nutritionist Philip Kuzmenko.

“You can not eat all day, and then eat two thousand calories at night. If you feel good after that, you go to bed soundly, sleep soundly and wake up in the morning vigorous, then you are healthy. If you feel comfortable going through the whole day with a feeling of satiety, then your calorie intake can be evenly distributed throughout the day, “the radio medic quotes Sputnik Thursday, February 4th.

According to him, in order to find out your daily calorie intake, you can consult with a specialist, and you should choose a diet based on personal experience. So, if a person does not sleep well on a full stomach, then you should go to bed hungry, if, on the contrary, you can drink yogurt or eat curd, but not overeat.

“This is all so individual that some exact numbers will only confuse a person. He must individually select the diet that suits him personally, “- said Kuzmenko.

On January 30, nutritionist Angelica Duval listed foods that should not be consumed for breakfast.