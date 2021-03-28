The calcium in pasteurized milk is not absorbed by the body. Nutritionist Christina Zhuravleva spoke about this on Sunday, March 28.

She explained that when pasteurizing cow’s milk, calcium is converted from an organic form to an inorganic form.

“The body perceives the organic form normally, it is assimilated, and the inorganic form is not assimilated,” the specialist said in an interview with the TV channel.Star“.

According to Zhuravleva, the same applies to other dairy products, including cottage cheese.

She also clarified that more calcium is found in parsley, as well as in poppy seeds and sesame seeds.

On March 7, nutritionist Alexei Kovalkov said that before going to bed, it is healthier to eat a small piece of meat than to drink a glass of kefir.

As the specialist explained, the use of fermented milk products at night harms the body due to the release of insulin.