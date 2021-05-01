Therapist, nutritionist, nutritionist of the Seline clinic of aesthetic medicine, Maria Chernyaeva, in an interview with Sputnik radio, called the number of eggs safe for health for Easter.

According to her, for those who observed Great Lent, it is better to eat no more than one egg on Easter day. She noted that during the holidays, many people experience an exacerbation of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract due to the increased load on the stomach and the enzymatic system of the body. “Eggs are generally a heavy product, so you can start with the protein, then slowly add the yolk, because on this day there will also be Easter cake, perhaps Easter, some kind of barbecue,” the specialist said.

Chernyaeva advised using quail eggs as a treat for Easter. The dietitian explained that they are smaller in size, so you can eat more of them. However, do not get carried away, the specialist warned. She stressed that quail eggs contain more nutrients than chicken eggs.

Earlier, food chemist-technologist Sergei Belkov warned that it could be dangerous to use ordinary markers and paints instead of special dyes for Easter eggs. Instead, he called for dyeing Easter eggs with onion skins or beetroot juice.