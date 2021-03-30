Nutritionist Maria Sirotina called an easy way to eat less at night without halving portions. She brought her recommendations to Instagram…

According to the expert, a balanced breakfast avoids hunger during the day and eliminates the need for snacks or an overly filling dinner. At the same time, it is important that in the morning the food is dominated not by carbohydrates, but by proteins. Sirotina advises to observe the following proportions: 40 percent of protein and 30 percent of fats and carbohydrates.

To get a boost of energy for the day, the body first needs to restore liver glycogen from glucose after sleep, and pull the remainder through the cells, where it will be converted into ATP energy. And how to replenish the body with this very glucose? Breakfast Maria Sirotina nutritionist

The nutritionist says research results support the effectiveness of her advice. Scientists have found that students and young people who skipped breakfast, in 35-40 percent of cases, abused sweets and cola. If the subjects received high-protein foods for breakfast, their need for sweets disappeared, and in the evening they ate 200 calories less.

Sirotina has listed some dishes that are suitable for a balanced breakfast. Her list includes, among other things, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, including pieces of chicken or turkey, boiled eggs and a variety of toasts: with a piece of grilled chicken, chicken pate, red fish and avocado or butter.

Previously, nutritionist Elena Solomatina named foods that should not be eaten regularly for breakfast. Among them are freshly squeezed juices, cereals, instant porridge and toast with jam.