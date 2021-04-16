There are elements important for the body in a kebab made from any meat, and barbecue picnics are a real way to defeat stress. Margarita Makukha, nutritionist of the SberZdorovye service, told Lente.ru about the beneficial properties of this dish.

According to her, shish kebab is a source of amino acids, including those essential for the human body, which are not synthesized on their own, but must be supplied with food. Makuha added that the presence of amino acids in the body is important for muscle building.

In addition, kebabs can help increase hemoglobin, which carries iron in the body, and stimulate the synthesis of the male hormone testosterone. The dish also promotes quick satiety and is a source of energy for a long time.

Finally, the nutritionist noted, barbecue can be a good stress reliever. “Many Russians are waiting for the beginning of the ‘barbecue season’, and when they eat their favorite tasty food, the body synthesizes such hormones of happiness as endorphins and oxytocin, which cause a feeling of euphoria and increase stress resistance,” explained Makukha.

Earlier, she said that among the favorite dishes of Russians, the most dangerous were chips, burgers and French fries, which contain dangerous substances, including trans fats. They pose a risk of atherosclerosis, cancer, excess weight, diabetes and allergies.