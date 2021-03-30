Nutritionist Maria Sirotina spoke about a way to eat a smaller portion during dinner.

A proper and balanced breakfast helps to eliminate the need for snacks during the day, as well as to give up an overly dense dinner, the expert pointed out on her Instagram page on March 29.

However, in the choice of breakfast foods, the ratio of nutrients is of great importance. The specialist emphasizes that proteins should prevail in the morning meal. Thus, breakfast should be 40 percent protein, and 30 percent fat and carbohydrates.

Sirotina explains that after waking up, the body actively restores glucose wasted during sleep in order to then distribute it through the cells, where it will be converted into energy ATP (the main high-energy compound of the body). Therefore, in order to replenish the body with energy for the whole day, it is necessary to give it an adequate supply of glucose during breakfast, the expert added.

In support of this theory, the nutritionist cites research results, according to which 35-40 percent of people who skip breakfast, abused sweets and cola during the day. In addition, subjects who ate protein-rich breakfast meals were able to fill up with a lower-calorie serving in the evening.

The specialist listed a list of foods suitable for a balanced breakfast. For example, she recommends cooking eggs for breakfast with poultry. In addition, a variety of toasts will be useful for breakfast: with a slice of grilled chicken, with chicken pate, with red fish and avocado or butter.

On March 27, nutritionist Elena Solomatina spoke about the most suitable breakfast food. She advised making breakfasts varied, not repeating every day. According to her, it would be best to plan breakfast in advance – a week in advance.

Earlier, on March 20, experts at the Northwestern University of Chicago determined the most appropriate time for breakfast and found that breakfast in the morning helps to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.