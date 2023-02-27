Nutritionist Zaletova said that it is wrong to treat fasting as a diet for weight loss

Nutritionist, head of the day hospital department of the Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology Tatyana Zaletova appreciated the opportunity to lose weight during fasting. She noted in conversation with RIA Newsthat referring to fasting as a diet is the wrong approach.

“Many try to use fasting as a diet for weight loss, but this is fundamentally wrong … This diet in terms of weight loss is not preferred among many other healthier options,” the expert clarified.

According to Zaletova, for stable weight loss it is necessary to reconsider eating habits, it is not enough to follow a certain diet for a week or a month.

The nutritionist noted that fasting implies a temporary transition to vegetarianism, but the lack of animal protein deprives the body of important amino acids. In this case, it is important to eat varied, include mixed food groups.

Zaletova added that limiting protein foods can help you lose weight, but muscle tissue will go away, not fat, so after switching to a normal diet, the weight will return and even increase.

In addition, people try to compensate for restrictions in many fasting products by increasing portions or foods rich in carbohydrates, which can also provoke weight gain, rather than weight loss, the expert concluded.

