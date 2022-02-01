American nutritionist Erin Palinsky-Wade described a breathing exercise that helps get rid of belly fat. About it informs edition of Eat This, Not That!

According to the expert, often fat is deposited in this area of ​​​​the body due to the fault of stress hormones. To avoid this, you need to calm down. To do this, Palinsky-Wade recommends practicing what is known as belly breathing: taking deep breaths through your nose so that your belly rises, hold your breath for a few seconds, and then exhale through pursed lips.

Stress is not the only reason that leads to the deposition of fat in the abdomen. To combat excess weight, Palinsky-Wade advised, among other things, to monitor the composition of food, eat more protein, reduce carbohydrate and sugar intake and take daily walks.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the dietetics of the European Medical Center, dietitian, candidate of medical sciences Ksenia Selezneva warned about the mortal danger of excess fat on the abdomen. Although a small amount of fat is harmless and everyone has, obesity threatens with serious health problems, she said.