With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, there is a lot of anxiety about fasting, especially in light of the continuing Corona pandemic, as many fear that they will be exposed to diseases due to the body being deprived of water and food during the fasting period, but this is not completely true.

According to a report published by the “Bold Sky” website concerned with health, fasting can improve your health, as it may help control blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, blood sugar, obesity, inflammation, and increase metabolism.

Some studies also show that fasting is also beneficial for mental health, by reducing depression, anxiety and the risk of developing dementia.

Doctors confirm that fasting is completely safe even with the spread of the Corona virus, in the event that the correct dietary method is followed to strengthen the immune system, especially for those who suffer from chronic diseases.

The following are some basic tips that must be observed when fasting during Ramadan to strengthen immunity, as follows:

1- Persistence with eating the suhoor meal, as eating breakfast and the pre-dawn meal stimulates the immune system and promotes the digestive process.

Avoid fried foods, which are high in trans fats, as they have harmful effects on the health of the digestive system and the heart.

3- Increase your intake of fluids, such as natural juices and green tea, in addition to 2 liters of water or the equivalent of 8-9 cups per day.

4- Eat foods that contain fiber and complex carbohydrates, the time of the pre-dawn meal, as it takes a long time to digest and helps you feel full throughout the day, such as brown rice, potatoes, whole wheat bread, grains, beans, oats and sweet potatoes.

Reducing sugar consumption to a maximum of four tablespoons, as it can negatively affect the ability of immune cells to fight infections.

Pay attention to green vegetables such as broccoli, as well as fruits such as watermelon, papaya, oranges, among others.

Make sure to sleep for at least 8 hours a day.

Studies show that fasting for thirty days can stimulate the production of new white blood cells.

This, in turn, helps replenish the immune system completely, which increases the body’s ability to fight many bacterial and viral infections and other diseases.