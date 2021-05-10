We must reduce the quantities of food and calories, in the first days after Ramadan, as returning to your previous eating habits before Ramadan is a great shock to your body, and there is a very common mistake people make during Eid, which is eating in larger quantities than they used to before Ramadan.

You should also maintain healthy eating habits, just like breakfast, that will help you organize your meals during the day and boost your energy and control your appetite.

drink a lot of water

The body needs water in order to perform most of its functions, and drinking plenty of water will flush out toxins, maintain the health of your skin, and help you eat less food. It also helps give energy to muscles, reduce symptoms of heat stroke, and control calories, as you can combat cravings for unhealthy foods after Ramadan by drinking water.

Eat several meals in small quantities

Eating small amounts of healthy foods throughout the day sends a signal to your brain that the food supply is abundant, so there is nothing wrong with burning these calories quickly, and reducing your calorie quota per session gives you a lot of energy.

Eat an adequate serving of protein

Eat the right amount of complete protein, which is proportional to your weight and energy level; As this helps stabilize blood sugar, raise the level of concentration, and maintain energy and strength in the body.

Complete protein is found in animal products, dairy, grains and legumes in particular, and they are ideal foods to support the body and provide a long-term energy supply.

Avoid excessive caffeine consumption

Tea and coffee are among the most drinks that are served to guests on Eid, which means a large percentage of caffeine, which increases the level of tension in the body and causes sleep disturbances when you try to return to your previous sleep routine.

Reducing the consumption of sweets during the feast

Avoid eating sweets that are high in fat and sugar, as they may increase insulin levels, which cause fatigue and drowsiness and lead to rapid weight gain. So try to reduce your consumption of holiday sweets, and replace them with fresh or dried fruits.

Get supplies

Most of the time during Eid you will be busy with family and friends, so you do not have the opportunity to eat meals on a regular basis, or the worst may happen, which is that you forget to eat your food and fill your stomach with creamy Eid sweets. The problem is that the body will remain in a state of extreme hunger as it is during Ramadan, and thus will not speed up the metabolism.

In order to maintain the integrity of your mind and body, prepare some healthy meals and share them with family and friends, such as almonds, vegetables, chickpeas, yogurt, berries, fresh and dried fruits of all kinds, and boiled eggs.