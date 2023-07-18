New guidelines from the World Health Organization on the correct consumption of carbohydrates and fats. Limit saturated fats and increase wholemeal flours and vegetables, even for children

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published the new guidelines compared to the correct consumption of carbohydrates and fats for a healthy diet based on the most recent scientific evidence. In summary, an adult should limit fat intake to 30% of total energy intake and choose good carbohydrates carefully.

The guidelines aim at the prevention of unhealthy weight gain in adults and children and contain recommendations that aim to reduce the risk of illnesses diet-related non-communicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

The 30% share of fat shared by the Guidelines for a healthy Italian diet (of CREA), which share and contain for some time the other statements that can be read in the recent WHO report.

On fats, the distinction must be made: Not more than 10% of the total energy intake from fat should come from saturated fatty acids and no more than 1% trans fatty acids, it says. This is because fats have long been distinguished into good and bad (see files below, ed).

The recommended ones are found in fish, nuts and vegetable oils (such as olive oil), the ones to be limited are fats from animal products (such as meat, milk, dairy products, eggs), but also vegetable oils (such as palm or coconut) which are precisely saturated fats. Trans fats deriving from industrial processes should be banned. In Italy, a process of self-regulation has effectively eliminated almost all trans fats from industrial production, placing our country at the lowest levels of consumption in Europe (less than 1% of energy).