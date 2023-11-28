Nutrition | Which food cream should a person suffering from high cholesterol choose? In comparison, the four product pairs of the milk shelf

A nutrition expert examined the plant-based and animal-based products on the cold shelf.

Cholesterol levels an observant person may get confused in front of all the offers on the store’s cold shelf.

It is known that cholesterol values ​​improve with a plant-based, high-fiber diet whose fats are mainly soft fats.

Are plant-based products always a better choice than animal-based products if cholesterol is high?

We looked at four different product groups Professor of Nutritional Therapy at the University of Eastern Finland by Ursula Schwab with.

The most essential is the amount of hard fat in the product, says Schwab.

According to nutritional recommendations, it is good to avoid both hard animal fats and hard plant fats, he states.

Vegetable fat is usually a soft, good-quality fat. However, there are exceptions. One such is coconut.

“ The most important thing is the amount of hard fat contained in the product.

Even though coconut fat isn’t of animal origin, it’s still a tough fat, says Schwab. For example, if coconut milk is used in cooking, according to Schwab, you should choose a low-fat version, even though “it’s also quite fatty.”

“Coconut fat does not contain any fatty acids necessary for the body, unlike, for example, rapeseed oil. Coconut milk can be used occasionally when cooking, for example, but it should not be the primary choice.”

However, Schwab reminds us that it is essential what kind of fats the product contains as a whole. If there are a lot of soft fats, it doesn’t hurt that the product also contains, for example, coconut.

Plant-based butters can also contain a lot of hard fat.

Rule of thumb is that a person has too much cholesterol in their blood, when the total value is more than five millimoles per liter or bad cholesterol exceeds the limit of three millimoles per liter, Schwab times. According to him, the target values ​​can be stricter than this in some situations, depending on the individual.

More than every other Finn has high cholesterol that is, the total cholesterol value is on average 5.3–5.5 millimoles per liter.

Schwab reminds that food choices can significantly affect one’s own cholesterol levels. This is despite the fact that certain genetic factors predispose to high cholesterol more than others, he says.

“I study the combined effects of genes and nutrition. In none of the studies I have done, there has been such a result that no one would benefit from a health-promoting diet.”

According to Schwab, by preferring products with the Sydänmerk, ordinary consumers can make favorable choices regarding their cholesterol.

1. Margarine & butter

“In margarines, Sydänmerkki products are good everyday choices. Margarines with the heart symbol contain a maximum of 30 percent hard fat. In butter, the numbers are just the opposite, butter contains about 70 percent hard fat,” says Schwab.

Plant-based butters also contain a lot of hard fat, according to Schwab.

Therefore, even according to the recommendations, margarine is undeniably a healthier choice than butter, says Schwab.

Some years ago there was talk about whether butter or margarine is healthier. According to Schwab, however, there is nothing unclear about the matter.

“Experts have never discussed whether butter is healthier than margarine, because the matter has been taken for granted. The research evidence is so strong.”

2. Food cream & plant-based food cream

According to the recommendations, the best choice for low cholesterol is plant-based food cream, says Schwab. Part of the fat contained in plant-based cooking cream has been replaced with vegetable fat.

“The main thing is not to use terribly greasy creams, whatever they are. Whipped cream should be avoided in everyday cooking. It is already a step forward to change whipped cream to cooking cream, which contains 10-15 percent fat per hundred grams.”

“ The quality of the fat improves even more if you replace the cream with, for example, oat cream.

The quality of the fat improves even more if you replace the cream with, for example, oat cream. According to Schwab, it can contain the same amount of fat as cooking cream, but in addition to that, oat cream contains soft fat from oats and usually also canola oil. According to him, soy cream is also a good option.

Yogurts with a fat content of no more than one percent are recommended.

3. Sour cream & plant-based fraiche

According to Schwab, you should primarily choose plant-based fraiche – with certain reservations.

“You should be careful with them. Unfortunately, products with more hard fat than before have entered the stores. It’s worth trying to choose heart-marked products.”

In heart-labeled sour cream products and their plant-based versions, the saturated fat limit is thirty percent in the event that the product contains 7.1 to 15.0 grams of fat per hundred grams. The criteria are also met if the total amount of fat is no more than 7 grams of fat per hundred grams.

4. Yogurt & plant-based gurt

Among yogurt and gurt, Schwab would also primarily choose plant-based gurt. But as with sour cream and fraiche, individual yogurts have entered the market with “a surprising amount” of hard fat, says Schwab.

“Until a year ago, you could say that all plant-based yogurts, with the exception of coconut, contain the recommended amount of good fat. Now the fat composition of some products has been modified for some reason.”

If there is no heart symbol on the package, according to Schwab, you should pay attention to the fact that the product contains as little hard fat as possible.

“Usually in yogurts, options with a fat content of no more than one percent are recommended. Plant-based yogurt can contain more fat than this, but the amount of hard fat must not exceed one gram. The hard fat contained in plant-based gurts often comes from coconut.”