Nutrition Weight affects how much coffee is safe to drink – Expert tells you where to go for excessive caffeine consumption

Sleep disturbance is a typical caffeine-induced disorder that becomes more pronounced with age.

There is a difference in caffeine sensitivity between people. Some people get side effects from the first cup of coffee.­

Krista Korpela-Kosonen

11:00 | Updated 16:33

Cup coffee starts the day, and drinking it may be one of the most beloved morning routines of Finns. As coffee consumers, we are the world’s top caste. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), more than 80 percent of adult Finns drink coffee. On average, 4 to 5 cups of coffee are consumed daily.