(Adnkronos) – “In Italy the antibiotic is administered to livestock only after a visit and prescription from the veterinarian. After an antibiotic therapy, the animal is given time to dispose of the drug, which therefore never reaches our plate. “This was explained by Maria Caramelli, veterinarian of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle D’Aosta, during a webinar to present a survey on the eating habits of Italians carried out by Aisa-Federchimica and SWG.

