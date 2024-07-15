Nutrition | Trendy coconut fat is not healthy – Ruohonjuuri and Hyvinvoinning.fi ended up correcting their websites

Nutrition|Coconut-based food products create an image of a trendy and healthy lifestyle – despite the fact that coconut fat is a harmful hard fat. Well-known wellness companies modified their websites after contacting HS.
Pauliina Romppanen HS
“For many it still comes as a surprise that coconut fat is not very healthy,” says Terveystalo’s nutritionist Katja Nissinen.
If the customer’s cholesterol levels are high and there are regular coconut-based products in the diet, Nissinen will discuss the matter.
