Nutrition | Trendy coconut fat is not healthy – Ruohonjuuri and Hyvinvoinning.fi ended up correcting their websites

Nutrition|Coconut-based food products create an image of a trendy and healthy lifestyle – despite the fact that coconut fat is a harmful hard fat. Well-known wellness companies modified their websites after contacting HS.

Coconut milk is a popular ingredient in smoothies, for example.

Pauliina Romppanen HS

12.7. 2:00 am | Updated 17:54

“For many it still comes as a surprise that coconut fat is not very healthy,” says Terveystalo’s nutritionist Katja Nissinen.

If the customer’s cholesterol levels are high and there are regular coconut-based products in the diet, Nissinen will discuss the matter.