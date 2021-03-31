Nutrition Too little vitamin C intake is reflected in health – Expert tells what everyone should know about nutrients

The nutrition of at-risk groups requires more precision. One group that needs attention is the elderly, who often eat little in quantity.

Nutrition recommendations is used to express on a daily basis. For example, the recommended intake of iron is 9 to 15 milligrams per day, 75 milligrams of vitamin C and 10 micrograms of vitamin D.

In practice, however, it is almost impossible to control the intake of all nutrients every day. Everyday life does not sit in the molds of recommendations.