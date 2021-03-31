Wednesday, March 31, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nutrition Too little vitamin C intake is reflected in health – Expert tells what everyone should know about nutrients

by admin
March 31, 2021
in World
0

The nutrition of at-risk groups requires more precision. One group that needs attention is the elderly, who often eat little in quantity.

31.3. 11:00

Nutrition recommendations is used to express on a daily basis. For example, the recommended intake of iron is 9 to 15 milligrams per day, 75 milligrams of vitamin C and 10 micrograms of vitamin D.

In practice, however, it is almost impossible to control the intake of all nutrients every day. Everyday life does not sit in the molds of recommendations.

.
#Nutrition #vitamin #intake #reflected #health #Expert #tells #nutrients

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A complete ally at every moment of the production cycle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.