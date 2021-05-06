Nutrition Tips Hetviina and Willow Pride Finlandia trotting credit checkers

In the girls ’horse departures, the back row seats are just a slowdown for them on the Vermo hoof groove.

Vermon The main international start of the two-day major races, the Finlandia race with the first prize of 110,000 euros, will not be started until the last day of Sunday. HS’s tip focuses on Saturday’s Toto 75 tour, where you can be sure to choose from.

Willow Pride (item 1) and Hetviina (item 4) are the absolute elites of their races. At the appropriate girls ’horse departures on Saturday, the back row seats are just a slowdown for them.

The third log is Zolamani (item 6). Timo Korvenheimon train hamas age group number one horse refers. For great positions, the rune has a good seam to get a new attachment to the title.

The big favorite Chicharita (item 5) gets a friend from Piece Of Glory, who placed his starting bag in the qualifiers with a really great rise to fourth.

Toto 75 round 18 Helsinki, HS’s hint system:

1st departure: 12 (5.11)

2nd output: 2,3,5,7,8,9,10,11,1,4 (12,6)

3rd output: 9,5,1,2,4,10,3,11 (6,8)

4th Departure: 10 (7.8)

5th Output: 3.5 (2.1)

6th Departure: 2 (3.7)

Output 7: 8,3,1,11,15 (7,4)

40 euros. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (May 8) at 3 p.m.Kari Linna