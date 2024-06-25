Nutrition | Three things to consider when traveling: relieve constipation or loose stomach symptoms

Nutrition|When traveling, changes in diet and daily routine can upset the stomach. However, the symptoms can be prevented and alleviated with the tips of a nutritionist.

Car trip to a summer cottage or a long-distance trip to another continent: in either case, you may have a traveling travel belly as your travel companion.

For some, the symptoms appear as constipation, while for others, the stomach is upset or the stomach is loose. The lucky ones manage without major stomach upsets.

Abdominal symptoms during the trip are often due to change and overexcitement of the nervous system, says the licensed nutritionist Maare Kauppinen.

“The body and nervous system react to change and tension. Even if the head says not to stress, the body may still say otherwise,” Kauppinen answers.

However, the symptoms can be alleviated by paying attention to three things: food choices, stress and rhythm of the day.

Every the body is used to a certain daily rhythm, to which the stomach easily reacts.

“For example, if you have to take an early morning flight, the whole morning routine may get messed up: you have to wake up earlier, eat at a different time than usual and go to the toilet at a different time than usual. Everything goes at a different pace than what the body is used to.”

As far as possible, sticking to the familiar daily rhythm right from the morning activities may contribute to preventing the occurrence of stomach symptoms.

On a long car journey, it’s good to stop to eat decent food. Otherwise, it can easily happen that you extend the meal interval too much or just snack throughout the day.

“At the same time, you get a break from walking and movement in the body, which is also helpful,” says Kauppinen.

A nutritious meal often offers more nutrients important to the intestines compared to a snack, and on the other hand, it helps to rhythm the eating so that the intestines get breaks to work.

Multi also eat more freely on the trip. Then the diet may change too much for the stomach in one fell swoop.

When you go abroad, the bacterial population in the environment changes and the food can be very different from at home. The vacationer should familiarize himself with the potential risk foods of the destination in advance and start eating lactic acid bacteria before the trip, because they maintain the microbial population of the intestines and help with digestion.

In terms of bowel function, a good rule of thumb is to take care of fiber intake and adequate hydration, as they promote normal bowel function.

“Vegetables, whole grain bread, bran and certain fruits, such as an apple, are good sources of fiber. If necessary, you can take a fiber supplement with you. It’s good to remember to drink fluids regularly and sufficiently,” says Kauppinen.

Foods that are familiar on domestic trips can also ease stomach symptoms and alleviate the stress caused by change.

Abroad especially with dairy and meat products and seafood, you should be more attentive. Proper storage and cooking of food is important for them.

Dry grain products such as bread can often be eaten without worry abroad. Easy snacks also include, for example, fruit that you peel yourself, and you should prefer cooked food in a restaurant.

You should also pay attention to the use of alcohol. Alcohol itself weakens the functioning of the stomach, but alcohol consumed late also impairs the quality of sleep and recovery, which in turn affects the functioning of the stomach.

If you drink alcohol, it should be done in moderation and preferably early rather than late in the evening, so that your night’s sleep is not affected as much, advises Kauppinen.

About the instructions however, you shouldn’t take unnecessary stress.

“Traveling also includes trying new things and tasting new foods. It is not appropriate to stress about eating and fear stomach symptoms, because then symptoms are more likely to occur,” says Kauppinen.

“A certain flexibility must be maintained when eating. As long as you don’t eat all those stomach-irritating foods on the same day.”