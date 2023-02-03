Those who follow the guidelines for healthy eating throw away less food and help the planet, as well as eat better. This is what emerges from the results of the Fao Waste project, financed by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase), conceived and coordinated by the Observatory on food surpluses, recoveries and waste (Oersa) of Crea Alimenti e Nutrizione, with a survey-study on the relationship between the indicators Aidgi (Adherence to Italian Dietary Guidelines Index, an index that measures how much nutritional recommendations are followed) and Hfwbs (Household Food Waste Behaviours, an index that measures how much consumer behavior is attentive to the reduction and food waste prevention).

From the results of the study, conducted by Crea researchers Laura Rossi and Federica Grant on a sample of 2,869 adults with a slight majority of women (52%), it emerged that around 30% of Italians show poor adherence to nutritional recommendations, on the 21st 5% medium-low, 25.5% low and 24% high. Among the population subgroups, low adherence was found among men (34.4), young people (40%) and those living in large families (42.3%), while high adherence among women (29 .6%), the elderly (34.9%) and those who live in families with two members (29.3%).

A subsequent more in-depth analysis established that there is a directly proportional relationship between high compliance with recommendations (high Aidgi) and a positive propensity of consumers to implement behaviors aimed at reducing food waste (high Hfwb). In particular, about 35-40% of the sample with greater adherence to the recommendations also seem to have high skills in planning spending and food use, in correctly evaluating the quantities to cook, in avoiding impulse purchases and in recycling leftovers, extending the shelf-life of a product through creative cooking. Conversely, those who have shown that they follow little or no recommendations seem to have received no education in preventing food waste.

“It is evident from the data that those who care about food sustainability and nutritional recommendations are also attentive to environmental and social sustainability”, comments Rossi, project coordinator, research manager of Crea Alimenti e Nutrizione.

“But in the near future it is necessary to identify the subgroups of the population with less attention to these issues and think about awareness campaigns tailored specifically to them – he proposes – to increase the rate of adherence to healthier lifestyles and raise awareness in general terms of sustainability”.