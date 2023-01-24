Nutrition | The vast majority of canned tuna sold in the store is skipjack and not tuna – in HS’s comparison, eight canned tuna

Canned tuna can quickly make one fish meal a week, but how healthy and safe is tuna to eat?

Canned tuna is a familiar ingredient for easy and affordable everyday meals. Nutritionally, it is an excellent source of protein that can be eaten every week.

“If you eat fish according to the recommendations, i.e. two or three times a week, one of the fish meals may very well be canned tuna. It has the same amount of protein as red meat, but almost no fat,” licensed nutritionist Merja Kiviranta-Mölsä compare.