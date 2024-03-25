Nutrition | The poor diet of the expectant mother can expose the fetus to diseases – a new study justifies the benefits of vegetables

Finns the eating habits of expectant mothers would be shaky, according to a new study conducted at the University of Turku in doctoral research.

The mother's unhealthy diet can increase the fetus' susceptibility to, for example, cardiovascular diseases later in life, says the specialist researcher who carried out the study Ella Koivuniemi.

The benefits of vegetables are known, but not enough of them end up on the plate

Pregnant five servings of plant products per day are recommended for expectant mothers. Half of the women who participated in the study ate according to this recommendation.

A third of the women did not necessarily taste vegetables at all every day.

It is important for an expectant mother to get enough nutrients, because they are needed to protect the growth and development of the fetus and the growth of the mother's own tissues and placenta, says Koivuniemi.

Vegetables, fruits and berries contain plenty of fibers, vitamins and minerals and other health-promoting substances.

They are also rich in folic acid, which plays an important role in preventing birth defects in the fetus. For this reason, a folic acid supplement is recommended for those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, Koivuniemi says.

However, a folic acid supplement alone is not enough, it should also be obtained from food.

A severe lack of folic acid in the fetus predisposes, for example, to neural tube closure disorder. Then part of the neural tube does not close normally, which can lead to developmental disorders of the skull, brain and spinal cord.

However, this is quite rare in Finland, and the preventive importance of folic acid is well known today, Koivuniemi says.

“If eating during pregnancy worries you and you need support, it's worth raising the issue yourself at the counseling session.”

The mother's poor nutrition can expose the child to diseases later on

“Nascent the fetus tries to adapt to its environment, for example by modifying the metabolism of cells and tissues,” says Koivuniemi.

This fetal programming has implications for the child's later life.

The mother's obesity and a diet poor in nutrients can affect the development of the fetus's metabolism so that in later life the child's risk of contracting common diseases such as type 2 diabetes increases.

The phenomenon may be a matter of so-called epigenetic regulation. It means that the DNA of the fetus does not change, but due to the circumstances, the phenotype of the fetus, i.e. the appearance of the characteristics, changes.

Published in Duodecim magazine of the article according to, epigenetic regulation in animals has been confirmed by experiments, but there is less information about the phenomenon in humans.

Cross-generational population studies, however, give evidence in favor of epigenetics in humans as well.

For example, Holland experienced a famine during the Second World War, which also affected pregnant women. Their children were found to be prone to obesity later in life, says Koivuniemi.

“It is possible that the fetus's metabolism is used to storing fat as efficiently as possible in the mother's moment of need. However, later in life such a tendency has been a disadvantage.”

Epigenetics in humans is difficult to study. It is difficult to distinguish what is due to epigenetic inheritance, and what is due to the family's internal culture and growing environment.

Healthy eating habits are in demand even after pregnancy

In doctoral research the eating habits of children under school age were also examined. It turned out that eating vegetables and fruits was too little for most children.

Only one percent of children under school age ate the recommended five servings of vegetable products daily.

In addition to vegetables, the study looked at the quality of the diet from the point of view of, among other things, dairy products, sources of hard fat such as cheese and butter, and fiber-rich foods.

According to the measurements, only 14 percent of the children ate well and of good quality.

Half, on the other hand, ate of moderate quality, and one-third had a poor diet.

“I believe that nutritional recommendations are well known in Finland. It may be that, for example, busy everyday life, fatigue and lack of support prevent them from being implemented in everyday life.”