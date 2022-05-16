First rule: make the salt cellar disappear from the set table. And educate children to the ‘bon ton’ of salt, accustoming their palates from the first months of life to foods that contain little of it. On the eve of the World Day against thehypertension arterial, the pediatrician Italo Farnetani relaunches the importance of starting from an early age with lifestyles allied to the heart and health. First rule: start on the right foot. Starting with the table. “It is important to reduce the consumption of salt – explains Italo Farnetani, full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University – Already at the moment of weaning, unsalted foods must be favored. ‘use of salt in food. A valid advice for all ages: removing the salt shaker from the table, both at home and in the restaurant, is an effective intervention to act on individual and collective lifestyles “.

Tomorrow, May 17, Farnetani remembers, “is the World Day against hypertension”. And in this regard, the expert takes the opportunity to suggest to parents to “have the baby’s blood pressure measured once a year, starting from 3 years of age”.

Returning to salt, Farnetani looks to the past: “In the history of food, salt was used not only for the preservation of food, then it was the main means, but above all it served to provide a minimum of flavor to poor and scarce foods. ingredients. Today – points out the expert – this need has been overcome with the possibility of having other ingredients to increase the taste of the foods that are brought to the table “.