In a year full of sporting events for fans all over the world, new studies broaden the horizon on the role that plant foods, such as a handful of almonds, can have in supporting athletes, sportsmen and women but also beginners, who do not perform regular physical activity, in achieving your fitness goals. While the stereotype of the ripped 'bodybuilder' who only eats grilled chicken and boiled rice persists, there is a growing movement in sports nutrition that is looking to natural, whole foods to improve performance, recovery and quality. general diet. After all, top-level champions such as Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, the Williams sisters and Lewis Hamilton have even adopted a plant-based diet.

A new study published in 'Frontiers in Nutrition' and funded by the Almond Board of California shows that consuming almonds reduces some sensations of muscle soreness during recovery from exercise, and that this resulted in improved performance muscles during vertical jump tests. The researchers showed that participants, eating 57g of whole raw almonds daily for eight weeks before testing, experienced a nearly 25% reduction in muscle soreness when performing explosive power exercise in the recovery period. cumulative of 72 hours. These results add to previous research – such as the Nieman study – whose results recorded, in those who ate an almond-based snack, a reduction in the sensation of fatigue and tension, an increase in strength in the legs and back, during recovery , and a decrease in muscle damage during the first day of recovery.

Specifically – we read in a note – the researchers led by David C. Nieman, Professor and Principal Investigator, Human Performance Laboratory, Appalachian State University, wanted to verify whether a snack based on almonds, compared to one based on cereal bars high in carbohydrates (control), it would have reduced inflammation and improved recovery in adults engaged in 90 minute sessions of exercise. The study used a randomized parallel-group design, in which treatment participants ate 57g of almonds per day, split between morning and afternoon, for 4 weeks. Participants in the control arm consumed a cereal bar with the same calorie intake, also in divided doses.

At the end of the 4 weeks, the researchers evaluated the changes in plasma oxylipins – bioactive oxidized lipids involved in the post-exercise inflammatory response – and urinary phenolics (plant antioxidants) derived from the large intestine, plasma cytokines, biomarkers of muscle damage , mood states and exercise performance. Almond consumers reported lower levels of serum creatine kinase, a marker of muscle damage, higher levels of oxylipins 12,13-DiHome – which helps muscle burn more fat for fuel during exercise – and levels lower than oxylipins 9,10-DiHome – which reduces muscle function.

“Although the study conducted by Nieman involved adults who do not regularly practice physical exercise and who had to undergo counter-resistance exercises, which cause greater inflammation at the muscle level – comments Michelangelo Giampietro, specialist in Sports Medicine and Nutrition Science and adjunct professor of the School of Specialization in Sports and Exercise Medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome – the consumption of 57g of almonds led to an improvement in post-workout recovery, highlighted not only in the laboratory – the effect anti-inflammatory effect of almond consumption was attributed to the production of oxylipins – but also by the completion of a questionnaire by the participants. The Witard study – underlines Giampiero – examines an even less sporty and overweight population. Even in this case, the consumption of 57g of almonds resulted in a better anti-inflammatory metabolic response compared to the control group. As part of a balanced diet, it is therefore advisable for those who practice physical activity to acquire the healthy habit of consuming almonds, also in light of the nutrients, vitamins, fibers and good fats that they provide.”

As Daniele Garozzo, Olympic fencer and doctor specializing in sports medicine, observes: “Reaching your goals requires consistency, dedication, perseverance and a lot of energy to face daily challenges. Recovery from physical exercise is important and a healthy snack like almonds can help achieve all these objectives, as highlighted by recent studies. Thanks to vegetable proteins, healthy fats, B vitamins, antioxidant vitamin E and proanthocyanidins, almonds are the ideal fuel for our sporting and fitness challenges. life”. A 30g portion of almonds – concludes the note – provides 4g of fiber and 15 essential nutrients, including 81mg of magnesium, 220mg of potassium and 7.7mg of vitamin E, as well as riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3) and thiamine (B1), which contribute to energy metabolism, making them an energy snack full of benefits, ideal for promoting physical fitness.