Nutrition | Soups have been unnecessarily overshadowed by hit dishes – However, there is a big flaw in ready-made soups, warns a nutritionist

The most famous Vietnamese soup in the world is pho, whose juju is in its broth.

A healthy portion, feeling nourished and satiated without feeling full? Try soups with flavors inspired by Vietnamese cuisine. In Vietnam, the position of soups is so strong that the locals eat them even for breakfast.

Everyday hardship. The food writer of these words Jonna Vormala says that it describes what Finns think about soups.

In his work Keittokeittokirja (Otava 2022), Vormala, who is responsible for the marketing and sales of several restaurants in Helsinki, regrets how homemade soups have been overshadowed by many trendy dishes, such as avocado pasta, oven feta and other internet hit dishes.