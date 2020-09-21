Nutrition Sleep deprivation affects eating insidiously – Expert tells you what to do, especially shift workers

Studies show that shift workers have more unhealthy eating habits than regular day workers.

Shift work challenge everyday rhythms: you have to be at work even when others are free and you have to be in control even when others are already asleep. Varying working hours are also reflected in eating habits.

“When work is very irregular, eating becomes forcibly more irregular. Research shows that shift workers have healthier eating habits than regular day workers, ”says a researcher at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Katri Hemiö.