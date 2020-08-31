SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Science|Nutrition science
The majority of food is a “dark substance” that also affects health – new nutrition science produces more personalized information about how to react to food
Thousands of compounds that can affect health have been exposed in food. Even identical twins can react very differently to the same foods
On nutrition science and a common concept can be found in space physics. The vast majority of the composition of the universe is so-called dark matter, the composition of which is still a mystery.
Likewise, the majority of food is a so-called nutritionally dark substance, says a publication published in Nature Food in December 2019. Harvard University research.
