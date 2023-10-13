Children’s health and healthy nutrition “is one of the objectives we have set ourselves since the beginning of my mandate”. We need to “do education especially in schools, teach correct lifestyles. A healthy diet is important. We as Italians are privileged because we have the Mediterranean diet which brings important benefits and we must invest in prevention and aim for healthy eating, as well as lifestyle more correct lives. This is essential for a particularly long-lived nation like Italy”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the Coldiretti event at the Circus Maximus in Rome.