The National Nutrition Conference which kicks off today in Rome will be a “comparison between qualified speakers, industry experts, players involved and representatives of the supply chain. A method which demonstrates that great changes are achieved with teamwork and the adoption of informed choices. Indications will come from these three days of work, such as a shared decalogue against malnutrition and to encourage healthy behaviors capable of reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases related to food”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in his opening speech at the National Conference on Food, in Rome from today to 23 February.

“I am convinced that in a nation like Italy we should aim to reduce the number of sick people and increase psychophysical well-being”, he added. “Then there is the nationwide proliferation of initiatives not supported by scientific evidence. This conference – she concluded – is a step towards relaunching the culture of prevention which is also a strategic factor in guaranteeing the sustainability of the National Health Service”.