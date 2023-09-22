Nutrition | Protein puddings have become a popular snack – A nutritionist blamed the products and came up with a healthy substitute for them

The nutritionist blamed eight protein puddings. One had a better fat composition than the others, while one pleased with its simplicity.

Protein puddings have become a popular snack. The nutritionist blamed eight puddings and found fault with many. However, in certain situations, protein pudding is a suitable product.

Milky good proteins and a sugar-free but sweet snack in the same package – this is a healthy treat.

This is obviously what many Finns think, because protein puddings have established their place as snacks, desserts and meal replacements in a short time.