Nutrition | Pekka Hurskainen ate steaks until he became a vegan – When a middle-aged man changes his diet, he faces resistance

When a middle-aged Finnish man becomes a vegan, he encounters ossified prejudices and strong emotions. It was noticed by both Petri Johansson and Pekka Hurskainen, whose lives were revolutionized by the vegan diet.

Animal lover Pekka Hurskainen, 39, became a vegan a few years ago, although previously meat was a central part of his diet. In the picture, Hurskainen’s Myssy cat gives a paw.

Petri Johansson: “When a person is desperate enough, they can make big decisions”

“I opened it in my head YouTube, I put ‘vegan’ as the search term and my life changed completely.”

I saw the soon-to-be 54-year-old from Kerava Petri Johansson describes a turning point in the spring of 2019. Johansson was in the gym and was once again tormented by the fact that there is no way to lose weight.