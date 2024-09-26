Nutrition | One avoids bread, the other avoids sugar – A nutritionist tells whether it makes sense to avoid fast carbohydrates

Nutrition|Many avoid fast carbohydrates for fear of gaining weight, even though they have their place in energy intake. “There are certain moments when they are very useful,” says nutritionist Katja Nissinen.

One reason remove added sugar from their diet, the other avoids white bread, potatoes, rice and pasta until the last.

Carbohydrates are a scary troll for many, and in mental images they make you fat, bloated and tired.

Fast carbohydrates, the so-called “hot carbs”, which give an energy spike, i.e. raise blood sugar sharply, have a particularly bad reputation. You feel refreshed in an instant, and that’s why the body craves sugar, especially when we’re hungry and tired.