Hotking is linked to being overweight. Doctor Pertti Mustajoki, who wrote on the subject, considers 15 bites per mouth to be a good lower limit.

15 bite through a mouthful.

Such instructions to the doctor Pertti Mustajoki gave himself when he found that he had accumulated a couple of pounds extra.

Mustajoki has a habit of eating ready-made meals for lunch, and he had taken the time to quickly get a 300-gram serving of meatballs, sauce, mashed potatoes, and carrots.