No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nutrition Many people think that there is only one plate model, but there are three – Test what kind of model you should eat

by admin_gke11ifx
June 23, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The familiar and safe plate model may not be suitable for a lot of mobile users, and there are more plate models available today. Test what works best for you.

Half the vegetables, a quarter of carbohydrates and a quarter of protein. A side slice of bread with a pinch of soft fat and a food drink.

It’s an ever-wonderful plate model out there: it brings everyone a familiar guideline for a healthy life, a doctrine that is already remembered by a terrified poster hanging on the wall of a primary school canteen.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: