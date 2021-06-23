Nutrition Many people think that there is only one plate model, but there are three – Test what kind of model you should eat

The familiar and safe plate model may not be suitable for a lot of mobile users, and there are more plate models available today. Test what works best for you.

Half the vegetables, a quarter of carbohydrates and a quarter of protein. A side slice of bread with a pinch of soft fat and a food drink.

It’s an ever-wonderful plate model out there: it brings everyone a familiar guideline for a healthy life, a doctrine that is already remembered by a terrified poster hanging on the wall of a primary school canteen.