Wheat nutrition has been growing in recent years because technology responds positively. This was explained at the “A Todo Trigo” congress that took place this week.

In the first place, the agronomist from INTA Pergamino, Gustavo Ferraris, was one of those who participated, referring to models and strategies for fertilization in wheat and barley. He said that “current varieties have given a major quantitative leap in yields And that has led to the fact that the doses of nitrogen, in particular, and the rest of the nutritional package in general, used so far have been scarceToday, the crop continues to respond to considerably higher doses ”.

“Since nitrogen is a limiting factor, there is an inverse correlation between yield and protein content and the way to achieve high-quality crops is to resort to nitrogen fertilization,” commented Ferraris.

The INTA Pergamino engineer also brought to the fore the importance of “manage phosphorus thinking in the medium and long term, with the double wheat / soybean crop second as the flagship flag that best responds to this strategy ”. It also showed the risks of excessive fertilization in the sowing line, for example, in the 2020/21 campaign, when there were plant losses in dry soils. “Phosphorus is also showing responses to doses higher than those used by the producer,” he confirmed.

It also showed responses in the double culture to the incorporation of sulfur. “The answers may be lower in quantity, but they are important from the economic point of view as it is a relatively cheap nutrient”, contributed Ferraris, who showed “advances in diagnostic methodologies” and emphasized the “ratio between anaerobic nitrogen and organic matter. , as a good predictor of response ”.

He also highlighted the impact of zinc, not only in corn, it is also important in wheat.

As a novelty, he spoke of its effect and health interaction, although he acknowledged that we still have to wait to have “more consistent data to recommend it extensively.”

Finally, as a conclusion, he mentioned that “the variety of nutrients and the increase in fertilizer doses as a result of the improvement that the crop has experienced leads to making fertilization more complex.”

In this sense, “From moments before sowing to sowing soybeans, the producer and the advisor must put together a complex logistics to incorporate nutrients four or five times in large quantities of fertilizers, because it is true that putting together a fertilization strategy is quite a job, but it is worth it due to the potential that the crop has ”.

Biostimulants

“The use of biostimulants or biological fertilizers are within a condition of technologies of growing interest not only in Argentina, but also in the world,” he said, Martin Diaz Zorita, DZD Agro consultant during the “A Todo Trigo” Congress in the panel on nutrition.

“It is a process that occurs naturally, and what we do is amplify a signal that the plant is ready to receive, it is not a surprise, it is something that plants translate and respond consistently,” explained Díaz Zorita. And he added: “These responses always occur at the cell level and the big step is that those changes that were identified at the cellular level, which is where it is perceived Both a stimulant biological and a microorganism, plant cells can take it to what interests us as producers, which is the effect on crops”.

“Those changes that occur isolated at the levels of individual cells or plants, in some cases, not always, come to translate into productive improvements, but those improvements in production will depend on the interaction with the environment and the management decisions that accompany the use of the stimulant ”, argued Díaz Zorita.

Definitely, Biostimulants and biological fertilizers allow wheat, in this case, to enhance what it is already doing. If it is growing, then let it grow more and better. Although Díaz Zorita warned: “It does not revive a crop, but prepares it to make a firmer and safer path.”

So, “biostimulants reinforce a process that is in operation and are anticipated so that the plant is better to overcome some small stress situation, that is why the opportunity is key, when it is applied, how and why, and there are more and more data to better determine the optimal moment ”.

Thought in this way, it definitely has to do with a contribution of stability. “Before a stressful condition I have to anticipate, strengthen the plant to tolerate frost, for example, the objective is to enhance something that is physiologically active, and this is the great change in the modern conception of stimulators, because historically they are I knew them as recuperators, today we know that they are enhancers ”, said the engineer.

Díaz Zorita clarified that all these are not new technologies, but “the knowledge of their operation has been refined, so they are more accessible to incorporate into production systems.” “The producer will always look at the cost-benefit relationship, so its adoption will be related to consistent results,” said Díaz Zorita.

Thus, he showed that, for example, azospirilum (growth-promoting bacteria) explain on average 6% of the wheat result. Now, should they then be used in all regions? “No, but yes where that 6% means a sufficiently consistent remuneration to access greater productive stability,” said Díaz Zorita.

As explained by the consultant, “en the world these technologies are growing because they are good in the search for efficiency in the use of available resources such as water, nutrients or land”. “Will we witness the massive use of them? I do not know, but we are in that direction and they are consolidating as they accompany improvements in production “, he said.

Finally, Díaz Zorita compared biostimulants with genetic improvement: “Everything that is stimulating is a way of consolidating genetic improvement, when you do improvement, you order the genes of the plant to anticipate and adapt quickly to the environment, the stimulant is not almighty, but it does that, it gives a signal that the plants perceive as something typical of the environment, they tell it that this environment has conditions that enhance or improve what it has already been doing, and they continue ”, he highlighted. And he closed: “The good thing is that this is on the table, the difficult thing is to consolidate it as genetic improvement has achieved.”