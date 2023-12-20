Of Health editorial team

Some simple suggestions from the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics, useful for spending the Christmas holidays in the spirit of maximum serenity in the family

Holidays always offer parents a precious opportunity to slow down the pace of lifeoften frenetic, rediscover the pleasure of spending pleasant moments with your children in a context of serenity and lightness, and seize unique and unrepeatable opportunities for leisure, fun and emotional attunement.

The holidays – comments the SIPPS president, Giuseppe Di Mauro – should be a period of relaxation for everyone deserved rest and at the same time the rediscovery of all those little pleasures which often, to the detriment of children, are sacrificed for the benefit of what are considered, not always rightly, priorities linked to work or daily needs. The invitation to parents therefore to favor moments of relationship and discussionboth within the family unit and outside the home.

In this context, rightly characterized by a climate of improvisation and spontaneity, the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics (Sipps) provides some simple tipsinspired mostly by common sense, useful to celebrate the Christmas holidays in the name of maximum serenity and safety and in the awareness that even in a moment of freedom and carefree children still need regularity and balance.

The five A's For this purpose, SIPPS collects the basic advice in a simple reminder consisting of five As, concerning as many areas of daily life, distinct but sometimes overlapping, leaving parents with the task of adopting and adapting the most appropriate precautions and choices from time to time. A as the first letter of the alphabet and therefore as a starting point and opportunity for good and new resolutions, as cheerfulness, an essence that must rightly permeate the days of celebration, but also as harmony and prudence.

Diet Some transgression granted but always in the context of one varied diet, as rich as possible in seasonal fruitrespecting reasonable quantities (small and more frequent meals are better than a binge, a richer lunch and a light dinner are preferable), Avoid letting children taste alcoholic beveragespay attention to sugary drinks and portions of traditional dishes, which are often high-calorie and unbalanced.

Habits Try to maintain the normal sleep/wake rhythm, avoiding radical changes that could create difficulties after the holidays, observe the regularity of meals as much as possible (spread the calories over the course of the day, avoiding skipping breakfast and, if necessary, preferring light meals ), always encourage movement for example, dedicating time every day to go out into the fresh air.

Activities Help the older ones to organize schoolwork in order to prevent them from concentrating in the last few days, establishing time each day to dedicate to studying, limiting screen time, i.e. the time spent in front of the screen of a TV, computer, video games, tablet or smartphone. About that Discreet monitoring of digital activity is essential and avoid counterproductive practices, which become consolidated quickly, such as having the television turned on at the table or the use of devices during meals. Then promote opportunities to meet with friends and peers and, consistent with weather conditions and opportunities, outdoor games. Let's also not forget the inestimable value of reading as a stimulus to imagination, cognitive development and language development.

Environment We find ourselves in a period classically characterized by a high spread of respiratory pathogens, including in particular respiratory syncytial virus, more fearsome in the early stages of life and in particular for preterm infants, rhinovirus and, naturally, the latest variants of Sars-Cov- 2. therefore necessary take the necessary precautions to protect grandparents and any family members in fragile conditionswithout giving up opportunities to meet, remembering for example hand washing and, where necessary, the use of masks even for adults.

The usual ones apply indications in case of travel to countries at risk for endemic infections. Also pay attention to clothing, which must be appropriate for local conditions. Finally, the environment also means teaching the child respect for what surrounds him and in particular for nature: parents are his first reference model.

Attention Never underestimate the toy safetywhich must be chosen based on the age of the child and also considering any risks for younger brothers or sisters. Attention also means preventionfor example of accidents, falls (adequate equipment in the mountains, helmet and various protections for recreational or sporting activities that require them) and illnesses (pay attention to unusual symptoms, especially if you go to distant countries: preparation for any trip also involves knowledge of possible health risks and the adoption of appropriate precautions, from vaccinations to the availability of an adequate first aid kit).

Unfortunately, the period we are going through is marred by conflicts and humanitarian tragedies: let's not forget that children are sensitive to images and content of violence, so it is up to parents to filter and comment on current events to their children, taking into account their age group. Finally, if the child were to contract an infection, further advice is to respect his clinical course (for example, do not think of accelerating the physiological healing time and respect the duration of convalescence) and the appropriate use of drugs: in particular It is always best to consult your paediatrician, desisting from the temptation to treat any ailment by resorting to antibiotics.

The tranquility of these days – highlights Piercarlo Salari, pediatrician and head of the SIPPS Working Group for parenting support – can finally be strategic for reviewing the vaccination plan and health assessments of the child, as well as for appreciating his neuropsychomotor maturation and identifying any manifestations or signs, physical and/or behavioral, to be reported and subsequently evaluated with your pediatrician.

