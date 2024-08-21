Nutrition | Giant study: Just a few slices of ham every day increases the risk of diabetes

Food|Eating all kinds of meat regularly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. The magnitude of the risk varies depending on the muscle, says a recent study.

Already one or two slice of ham daily increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 15 percent.

This is what a giant study by the British University of Cambridge estimated. Its material covers data on two million people from different parts of the world.

Ham can be raised, for example, from so-called “processed” meat, i.e. meat preparation. Replacing them with “unprocessed” red meat such as steak or poultry is associated with a slightly lower risk.

Eating all kinds of meat regularly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, but the magnitude of the risk varies depending on the meat, the study concludes.

The study included information on people from 20 countries in Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific. About 110,000 out of two million had type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in a medical journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinologyand was reported by a British newspaper The Guardian.

Research is so far the most thorough evidence that eating meat products and red meat increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, sums up the professor Nita Forouhi British magazine For The Guardian. Forouhi is one of the authors of the study.

According to Forouh, the result supports the recommendations that you should avoid eating meat products and red meat if you want to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The researchers found that eating 50 grams of “processed” meat daily was associated with a 15 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes over ten years.

The study mentions not only ham, but also bacon and sausages.

Eating 100 grams of steak every day, on the other hand, increases the risk by 10 percent. In the study, steak was considered “unprocessed” red meat.

One hundred grams poultry meat daily increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 8 percent, the study says. However, in more detailed analyses, this connection proved to be weaker than the connection between meat products and red meat with diabetes.

For example, medical Health library separates meat products, red meat and poultry meat and the risks associated with them.

“Processing is not always a factor in itself that makes food worse, but the nutrient content can also change with processing. Processed meat products, for example, contain a lot of hard fat,” reminds the docent of nutrition science Maria Lankinen from the University of Eastern Finland. He calls the Lancet study “remarkable”:

In Britain, the health authority recommends that those who regularly eat more than 90 grams of red meat reduce the portion to 70 grams.

In the world more than 400 million people have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

In Finland, almost 400,000 people have type 2 diabetes, according to the Institute of Health and Welfare from the diabetes register.

Type 2 diabetes, if left untreated, can cause several other diseases, such as blindness, kidney damage, heart attacks and cerebral infarctions. Because high blood sugar damages small blood vessels and arteries, diabetes can lead to amputation of lower limbs.

About a third of people have a hereditary tendency to get type 2 diabetes, Health library tells.

The risk of type 2 diabetes increases in particular central obesity. Middle-aged people who are 15 kilos or more overweight have at least 10-20 times the risk of developing diabetes compared to people of normal weight. Lack of exercise increases the risk.

The diabetes association’s risk test is available from this link.