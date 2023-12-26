Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Once Christmas is over, many people want to eat healthier again – and lose weight. A nutritionist reveals how it works.

Kassel – Cookies, leg of goose and chocolate Santa Claus: Christmas time is a good time to feast. After the holidays and especially at the beginning of a new year, many people have the goal of eating healthier again and losing a few Christmas kilos. But which way to lose weight is the best?

Losing weight healthily after Christmas: “Diets are only helpful in the short term”

Diets are a dime a dozen and are often the first choice. From the Losing weight with rice paper up to supposed Metabolism tricks with the Sirtfood diet – they promise success in just a short time. But how sustainable are they? Peggy Schöne is a nutritionist who specializes in the area of ​​malnutrition and oncology as well as eating disorders – and has a clear opinion on the subject. “Diets are only helpful in the short term and always carry the risk of an unbalanced diet with a lack of macro and/or micronutrients,” she agreed HNA.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Ultimately, those who want to lose weight have the goal of maintaining their weight in the long term – and not immediately feeling the yo-yo effect. You can do that seven weight loss tips will help. One effective measure is, among other things, to get help in the form of nutritional advice.

“It’s about changing your eating habits in the long term with professional help in the form of qualified nutritional advice,” explained Schöne. This is a service provided by statutory health insurance companies “and can be used by every insured person.” Anyone interested should find out more from their health insurance company, including about the financial subsidy. This differs from cash register to cash register. Last were Everyone is talking about weight loss injections, but studies are now showing rather sobering results.

The Christmas holidays are full of tasty treats, but they are also unhealthy. This quickly becomes noticeable on the scales, but with a few tips you can reduce the weight. © Montage: Oleksandr Latkun/Sirijit Jongcharoenkulchai/Imago

Vegetables and protein are “the be-all and end-all” – how to lose weight healthily

There are also tips that can be easily applied in everyday life – and which some people may find difficult, especially during the holidays. “The best method is simply to eat three meals a day with eating breaks of around four hours,” said the nutrition expert. However, the intake of carbohydrates should be reduced in the evening, “as the body has a harder time burning them due to the circadian rhythm and the associated hormonal controls.” The circadian rhythm describes internal processes that influence body functions within 24 hours – they adapt so day and night.

According to Schöne, there is a “good visual aid” when choosing food – namely, “always fill the plate half full with vegetables”. If you have digestive problems, it can also be eaten warm, for example through gentle preparation such as steaming and stewing.

In addition, an “adequate supply of protein is the be-all and end-all,” emphasized the expert. “After all, we want to lose fat and not muscle mass.” Regularly Exercising can also help you lose weightand keep the body fit and toned.

Be careful with “miracle cures” for losing weight

However, caution is advised when it comes to supposed weight loss remedies such as capsules or powder: “Everyone should ask themselves whether the miracle cure can really help and why not everyone is slim if it is so easy,” says Schöne. According to the nutritionist, it can be particularly dangerous with over-the-counter appetite suppressants. “Unfortunately, fat and carbohydrate binders also bind away other good and useful substances such as vitamins and minerals in the intestine. You’re risking your health.”

Basically, there is often no way around a general change in diet if you want to reduce weight in a healthy way. Especially if you overindulged over the holidays. (asc)

The tricks and information mentioned in this article cannot replace a healthy and balanced diet. Use our nutritional tips only as a supplement to an otherwise varied and healthy diet. Some information is in no way a substitute for professional advice and is not intended for independent diagnosis or treatment.