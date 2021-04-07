Nutrition Does red wine have health effects? The expert clears the health claims associated with red wine

Red wine is sometimes claimed to have positive effects on health. Among other things, the wine has been claimed to improve heart health and prevent dementia.
Good red wine tastes good. In addition, since ancient times, many have believed that wine is healthy – almost like medicine.
In recent years, the positive health effects of red wine have been repeatedly reported. Among other things, the wine has been claimed to improve heart health and prevent dementia.
.
#Nutrition #red #wine #health #effects #expert #clears #health #claims #red #wine
Leave a Reply