Nutrition Does a vegetable roll replace a meatball? HS compared eight finished buns and found large differences in protein levels

The traditional mousse and meatballs portion is conveniently updated to the 2020s by replacing the meatballs with vegetable rolls. However, be careful in the store – not all ready-made rolls replace meat.

Meatballs Switching to a vegetable dish is a super easy way to increase your vegetable intake. The market’s cold shelf and freezer pool already has countless vegetable dumplings, falafel and vegepallers that can be slipped in place of meat dumplings.

In order for the vegetable roll to replace the meatball nutritionally as well, it is advisable to read the nutritional content from the veggie’s packaging.