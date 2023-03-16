Nutrition | Cheese and eggs may protect the brain – linked to a lower risk of memory disorders

Cheese and egg may protect against memory disorders.

This is what the doctoral candidate refers to Maija Ylilauri of nutrition science Doctoral research. It will be checked next Friday at the University of Eastern Finland. Research the announcement is in this link.

About 2,500 Eastern Finnish men who were between 42 and 60 years old at the start of the study participated in the study. The initial measurements were made between 1984 and 1989, when the men, among other things, filled in a food diary for four days.

The men were then followed for 22 years, and they were also given tests measuring information processing.

Especially cheese seemed to be good for the brain. You see, cheese lovers had less dementia.

The risk of developing memory disease was almost a third lower in those who consumed the most cheese than in those who did not eat it or ate only a little.

“This was an observational study that examines the connection between things, and there is uncertainty involved. It is not possible to say with certainty that a greater consumption of cheese protects against memory disorders”, reminds Ylilauri.

Although eating cheese seemed to prevent memory disorders, there was no connection with the results of cognitive tests.

According to Ylilauri, there is no exact information why cheese seems to be good for brain health. The advantage of cheese and other fermented milk products may be a gut-friendly microbial composition better than milk alone.

“The state of the intestines can be connected to memory disorders. Fermented milk products are also nutritionally better than milk, and their nutrients are better utilized. Vitamin K 2 and tyramine in cheese may also have something to do with this.”

Eggs the brain also seemed to benefit from enjoying it. Men who ate a lot of eggs developed fewer memory disorders than those who ate few, but the association was not statistically significant.

“There are indications that a greater use of eggs may be connected to a lower risk of memory disorders,” says Ylilauri.

In the group that eats a lot of eggs, the average daily intake of men was one egg. Those who ate the least took the same amount in a week.

Those who prick eggs a lot also did better in tests measuring information processing.

The effect of egg on the brain is not exactly known. Possibly it is about the phosphatidylcholine and other choline compounds it contains.

“Choline may be related to the expression of genes related to memory and learning. People with dementia may also lack phospholipids, which includes phosphatidylcholine.”

Choline is also a precursor of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which can also explain the beneficial effects in the brain.

Plenty along with eating eggs, the use of unprocessed red meat and fish was associated with better performance in tests measuring information processing.

Like eggs, red meat is rich in phosphatidylcholine.

On the other hand, eating regular milk and processed meat such as sausages and cold cuts was associated with men’s poorer test performance.

Senior Laureate recommends following nutritional recommendations, which are also supported by his results. He can raise one tip based on his own research.

“It is possible that fermented milk products such as viili, curd and yogurt may be better than using only regular milk. Such a choice can be made as part of a healthy diet.”