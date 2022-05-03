“A healthy animal means healthy food and healthy consumers: for this reason the industry, which produces drugs and vaccines, needs to create a system so that citizens are informed about how the entire supply chain works with common objectives”. Thus Arianna Bolla, president of Aisa Federchimica, spoke on the sidelines of the online presentation of the survey on the food choices of Italians and on the combination of animal husbandry / welfare that Aisa Federchimica created in collaboration with SWG.